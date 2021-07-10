Indian Cricketers Join PM Modi’s ‘Cheer4India’ Campaign

Mumbai: Lending their support for the country’s Olympic-bound contingent, Indian cricket team stars Mithali Raj, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Cheer4India’ campaign.

Sharing a video of the ‘Cheer4India’ campaign, BCCI said, “The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go.”

In the video shared by the BCCI, Team India’s cricketers have urged the citizens to keep the morale of the athletes high.

In the video, PM Modi can also be heard saying, “Let’s all come together to support the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics, Cheer4India!”

Over 100 athletes from India have qualified for the Olympics, which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event gets underway on July 23 amid strict health safety protocols.