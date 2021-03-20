Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized From Oil-Laden Truck In Deogarh, Driver Held

Deogarh: A huge cache of ganja was seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel from an oil-laden truck at NH-49 in Deogarh district on Saturday.

The estimated value of the contraband is said to be around Rs 12 lakhs, sources informed.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops intercepted the vehicle while it was en route to Barkote and seized ganja weighing 2.8 quintals, stashed in the oil drums. The cops also arrested the accused driver while two others managed to escape from the spot.

Later, the seized vehicle was sent to the Barkote police station for measurement of the contraband.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused involved in this regard, sources said.