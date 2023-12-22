Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Ignite the Screen with Scorching Chemistry in ‘Fighter’

The teaser for the most anticipated film of 2024, ‘Fighter,’ has already provided a sneak peek into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed world. It sparked excitement for the film, kicking off the musical journey with the season’s ultimate party anthem, ‘Sher Khul Gaye,’ setting the perfect celebratory tone. Now, the makers have released the second groovy song from the film titled ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch,’ radiating romance through the scorching and fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

This song enthralls the hearts of viewers with its sizzling romantic track, the dynamic chemistry between the gorgeous duo – Hrithik and Deepika, picturesque landscapes, and a melody that resonates deeply. It’s poised to charm the audience in every possible manner.

While sharing the song on his social media, Hrithik jotted down the caption –

“Hai ishq?… Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! (Link in bio)

Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen.”

Deepika also shared the song on her social media and jotted down the caption –

“💙 #IshqJaisaKuch 💙

SONG OUT NOW!

Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen!”

Vishal & Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lend their extraordinary voices to this melody, complemented by lyrics crafted by Kumaar. ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch,’ composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar, promises to be an irresistible groovy yet romantic hit.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.