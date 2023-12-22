Netizens hail Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, say, “Salaar is not a movie its a bomb”

Hombale Films much awaited action entertainer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has arrived in the cinemas today and opened up to a roaring response from all across. Right from praising the direction of Prashanth Neel to the massy avatar of rebel star Prabhas, the film is receiving humongous love from the audience. The film has indeed arrived as the biggest blockbuster of the season. Netizens have flooded the social media universe with their praising comments. Here’s how netizens reacted.

#Salaar is not a movie its a bomb#PrashanthNeel nailed it man

its a biggest comeback for #Prabhas — Langula Mahajan (@LangulaMahajan) December 22, 2023

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film is now released in the theaters.