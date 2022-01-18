Honda Shine Celebrates 1 Cr Customer Milestone

New Delhi: Celebrating its leadership in the 125cc segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today announced that Honda’s Shine has achieved the prestigious milestone of 1 Crore customers in India.

Catering to its ever-growing demand, brand Shine holds the top position with more than 50% market share. Undisputedly, the No. 1 choice of customers in 125cc segment with a strong 29% year-on-year growth (YTD data as per SIAM), brand Shine is now also the first 125cc motorcycle brand to reach 1 crore customers mark.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr.Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are humbled by the tremendous response that Shine has received over the years. As India rides into 2022 with the amazing Shine, we remain committed to taking on new challenges and delighting our loyal customers with best products. On behalf of HMSI family, I would like to thank our customers for putting their valuable trust in brand Shine.”

Sharing his comments on this remarkable feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. said “We are honoured and thankful for the love and trust received from millions of Shine users. Spanning over one & a half decades, brand Shine has been a true companion for many generations of riders, making it one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian household across all regions. It has proudly upheld the true benchmark of reliability & remarkable quality standards in the 125cc segment. We firmly believe that customer loyalty is a result of an amazing product as well as unmatched after sales service. Keeping this in mind, we will continue to serve our customers with excellence.”