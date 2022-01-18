Even Teleprompter Could Not Take So Many Lies: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Summit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, mocked the former.

Gandhi’s comments came after PM’s teleprompter reportedly malfunctioned during his speech on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies.

“Itna jhooth teleprompter bhi nahin jhel paya (not even the teleprompter could handle such lies),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda Summit through video conferencing.

During the address, PM Narendra Modi stopped talking reportedly due to the teleprompter malfunction. He had to interrupt his address due to a technical snag.

Many believed it happened due to a technical problem in the teleprompter, but there has been no official statement confirming that.