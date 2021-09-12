Home Remedies To Keep Dark Circles Away

New Delhi: We all encounter dark circle and it’s not all that impossible to treat them. Since the skin around the eyes is sensitive, it’s best to resort to natural remedies rather than chemical-based products to treat these problems.

So, here are some simple and easily doable home remedies that can help breathe a new lease of life around your eyes:

Cold tea bags

One of the most effective and highly easy ways to combat these dark circles is to use cold tea bags. Preferably, use green tea or chamomile tea bags for quick results.

How To Use Cold Tea Bags – Soak the bags in water and chill in the refrigerator. Remove from the fridge and gently place them on both your eyes for 10 to 15 mins. Repeat regularly.

Grated Potatoes or Grated Cucumber

This is by far, one of the most effective remedies. They also aid in reducing the puffiness around the eye area. Vitamins, antioxidants and the anti-inflammatory nature of these cooling veggies helps to reduce inflammation around the eyes while also helping to stave off darkening.

How To Use Potatoes or Cucumber – Grate some raw potatoes or cucumber and place the shreds on your eyes. Relax and remove them after 10-12 minutes. Alternatively, you can also extract the juice of potatoes or cucumbers. Take a cotton ball, soak it in the juice, and place it over your eyes. Make sure the entire area around the dark circles is covered. Leave it for 1-3 minutes and wash off with cold water. In case you are pressed for time, you can also directly place slices of cucumber or potato on your eyes.

Cold Milk

Cold milk is a natural cleanser for the eyes and also helps in soothing the sensitive skin around the eyes. Cold milk contains lactic acid, which not only helps to reduce puffiness but also lightens the skin. Additionally, potassium in milk allows the skin to stay better moisturised, leaving you with softer and supple skin.

How To Use Milk – Dip a cotton ball in cold milk and apply it to the eye area. Keep it for a while and later rinse the eyes with cold water. Repeat at least thrice a week!

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is an effective moisturizer. Moisturized skin is less likely to sag and will stay healthy longer. Additionally, aloe vera also helps to nourish the skin, preventing premature ageing.

How To Use Aloe Vera – Before hitting the sack, gently apply Aloe Vera gel under the eyes and massage for 5-7 minutes. Don’t rinse unless you feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Almond oil and Lemon juice

Another tried and tested remedy to treat dark circles is to mix almond oil and lemon juice. Lemon juice’s active component is ascorbic acid, along with other nutrients it helps to reduce water retention which can cause puffy circles around the eyes. It also has a mild bleaching action, however, when used undiluted it can have the opposite effect and cause damage to the skin, so always use caution.

How To Use Almond Oil & Lemon Juice – Take about a teaspoon of almond oil and a few drops of lemon juice, combine them, and gently apply it around the eye area. Massage and let it rest for 2 to 3 minutes. Rinse post that!

Rosewater

Rosewater is refreshing, rejuvenating and can practically be used on almost all skin types and for all skin-related issues. It’s also a mild astringent and can be used as an effective skin toner too.

How To Use Aloe Rosewater

Soak cotton eye pads in rose water and place them over the eyelids. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat every night for a month to see the best results.

Regular Sleep

One of the most important factors to consider when you’re trying to get rid of dark circles – getting enough sleep on a regular basis. Proper sleep on a regular basis can be your biggest weapon against preventing and reducing dark circles in the long term. This improves the youthfulness of your skin as well as your overall health.