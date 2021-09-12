Bhupendra Patel Replaces Vijay Rupani As CM Of Gujarat

Gandhinagar: A day after the exit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his cabinet, the BJP legislature party has selected Bhupendra Patel to replace the former.

Bhupendra Patel is an MLA from Ghatlodia Assembly constituency in Gujarat. His name was decided unanimously in a meeting of all the BJP legislators held at 3 pm in state BJP headquarters Kamalam, the new leader will meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government.

Rupani’s resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022.

The union ministers arrived on Sunday morning and held series of meetings with state BJP chief CR Patil with top BJP brass. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were also attending the meeting.

Reportedly, the BJP had replaced Anandiben Patel a year before Assembly polls were due in 2017. The same again has been done with Rupani and Patel could lead the party in the December 2022 state elections.