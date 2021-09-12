Alert! 12 Odisha Dists To Witness Heavy Rain In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has forecast heavy rain in 12 districts of Odisha till 6 pm on Sunday.

The alert has been sounded for Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city), Puri, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati in the next 3 hours (till 6 pm).

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.