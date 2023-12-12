Hombale Films may release the first song from Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire soon!

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying a sky-high buzz among the fans and audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the action spectacle on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With the film now ten days away from its grand theatrical release, the fans and the audiences are demanding the makers release the first song from the much-awaited actioner. The masses took their excitement to social media and started a trend on the leading social media platform with the hashtag #SalaarFirstSingle

It is being speculated that keeping in the massive demand from the worldwide fans and audiences the makers of Prabhas starrer are planning a huge surprise for everyone and if things go as planned, Hombale Films may release the first and the most awaited song from Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire today as a respect to the fans sentiments towards the film and their demand.

This is indeed exciting news for the fans and the audiences who are waiting to watch the first song from the film, which is composed by the music composer Ravi Basrur. Also recently, the film was granted an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board with a runtime of 2 Hours and 55 Minutes. The film has several intense fight sequences, and blood baths, and also compasses terrifying violence. This news of the ‘A’ certificate is a testimony to the film’s concept and also that it is going to create a rage among the masses.

The recently released trailer for the film is a testament to the kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action superstar, Prabhas, come together.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

