Two Held For Knife Attack, Loot In Nuapada

Nuapada: Police have arrested two persons including a minor for attacking two men and looting mobile phones, bike and cash from them in Nuapada.

One of the accused has been identified as Sahil Tandi (19) of L.D Pada in Khariar Road, and another is a minor.

According to reports, the two accused had attacked two persons named, Dilar Singh Shabar and Raman Bariha by knife near Mongrapali pond at Khariar road on 9th December and looted mobile phones, bike and cash over Rs 1,100 from them.

Following the incident, the two injured were admitted to the Community Health Center, Khariar Road. They have lodged a complaint in the Jonk police station against the two accused. Based on the complaint, a team of cops led by IIC Gurudev Kami initiated an investigation into this matter.

Today, the police have apprehended the two accused from the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and seized all the looted things along with the knife from them. The minor has been forwarded to the Juvenile court, Bhawanipatna and another accused Sahil has been forwarded to Nuapada court.