Hirakud dam opens 8 more sluice gates

Sambalpur: Due to the rain in the upper catchment area, eight more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Thursday, said reports.

The dam is now discharging excess water from the reservoir through 10 gates (Left 06 and Right 04).

According to the information, eight gates were opened this morning.

The water level of the reservoir stood at 628.71 cubic feet today against its water holding capacity of 630 cubic feet. The reservoir was receiving 1,42,072 cusecs water from the upper catchment area, authorities said.