Sambalpur: Due to continuous rain in the upper catchment area, ten more gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened on Friday. Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain expected in the upper catchment area.

Presently, the flood water is being released from a total of 16 sluice gates.