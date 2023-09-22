Odisha assembly adjourned till 5pm
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 5 pm on the first day of the Monsoon Session after the condolence motion.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion in the Odisha Assembly for the departed souls on Thursday.
A one-minute silent prayer was offered at the house to pay their respects to the deceased. Following the condolence motion, the Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House till 5 pm, said reliable reports.
The condolence motion was passed by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in memory of the following, deceased persons:
- Late Surjya Narayan Patro, Sitting Member and Ex-Speaker
- Late Trilochana Kannongo, Ex-Member
- Late Ramesh Soren, Ex-Member
- Late Nibedita Pradhan, Ex-Member
- Late Kumar Behera, Ex-Member
- Late Debashish Biswal,
- Late Lance Naik, 49 Rashtriya Rifle
- Late Susanta Kumar Khuntia, Ex-Constable (GD), 60 Battalion CRPF
- Late Susanta Kumar Mohanty, Ex-Constable, Odisha Police
One minute silence was observed in memory of the departed souls in the Odisha Assembly.
