“He’s A Dictator”: Joe Biden After Summit With Xi Jinping

Washington: US President Joe Biden said after a summit with Xi Jinping Wednesday that he still considers the Chinese president a “dictator”, after he sparked fury from Beijing by making the comparison earlier this year.

“Well look he is, I mean he’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who’s running a country, a Communist country, that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said at the end of a news conference when a reporter asked if he would still use the term to describe Xi.

The US and China have agreed to resume military-to-military communications in an effort to ease rising tensions, President Joe Biden says.

“We’re back to direct, open, clear communications,” he said following a rare meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in California on Wednesday.

It was the first time the pair had spoken in person in more than a year.

But there were still signs of tension between the two – Mr Biden repeated his view that Mr Xi is a dictator.