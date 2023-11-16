Two unidentified bodies found on railway tracks in Koraput

Koraput: In a shocking incident, two unidentified dead bodies have been recovered from the railway tracks near Jatri station in Koraput district.

According to sources, locals first spotted the bodies and informed the Government Railway Police about it following this, the GRP then rushed to that place and retrieved the bodies.

Though the exact cause of their death has not been discovered yet, but it is suspected that they may have been fallen from a moving train. However, the murder angle has not been ruled out yet.

Detail reports are being awaited regarding this case. The police have started investigation collecting the clues from the railway tracks and inquiring the local people.