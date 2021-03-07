Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Fifth Indian Woman To Play 100 ODIs

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur achieved another milestone on Sunday as she became the fifth Indian women cricketer to play 100 ODI matches.

Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) are the other cricketers to have reached such a milestone.

Indian women’s team vice-captain Harmanpreet played a knock of 40 runs studded with six fours. Before the match, she scored 2372 runs in the 50-over format till date at 34.88 with three hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

In the ongoing match, South Africa women’s team won the toss and elected to bowl.

In the T20I format, Harmanpreet has played in 114 matches, and coincidentally her 100th T20I appearance was also against South Africa. She has played the most T20I fixtures for a women’s cricketer from India, with 2,186 runs. She has a high score of 103 in the format.

She was also named in ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade in December 2020, along with Poonam Yadav.