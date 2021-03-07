Woman Attacked, Looted Of Gold Chain In City

Bhubaneswar: Two unidentified miscreants attacked a woman and snatched a gold chain from her infront of her house in Bari area under Bharatpur police station here on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place when the woman was plucking flowers outside her house in Bari area this morning. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants attacked the woman and snatched her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

On being information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe.