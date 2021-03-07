Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP

Kolkata: Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today.

This was PM Modi’s first public rally in the state after the announcement of the dates for eight-phased Assembly polls for 294 constituencies in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday confirmed that Chakraborty will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at PM Modi’s rally today.

Vijayvargiya had earlier said, “I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he’s going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him.”

BJP had announced its first list of 57 candidates for the polls.