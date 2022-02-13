Happy Kiss Day! Express Your Feelings Through These Messages
New Delhi: Celebrated on the 6th day of the Valentine Week, on the 13th of February, Kiss Day commemorates one of the greatest ways of showing your love, affection, and adoration for a loved one — through a kiss.
Send your loved ones these heart-warming wishes to celebrate this very special day.
- Happy kiss day to the love of my life! Get ready to have a day filled with love and lots of kisses.
- The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?”, said Percy Bysshe Shelley. Happy kiss day!
- Your kiss can make me feel a million butterflies in my heart. Here’s raising a toast to such beautiful moments we share. Happy Kiss Day.
- A kiss is the best way to add spark to our bond of love now and for eternity. Happy Kiss Day.
- My words may fail to express my love for you. But my lips won’t lie when they kiss you. Happy Kiss Day.
- Here’s a moment when I would stand still and forget about the world as we share a kiss. Happy Kiss Day.
- Let us cherish all our moments of joy and love with a beautiful kiss. Happy Kiss Day.
- Here’s a kiss to make you feel special, loved and cherished on this special day. Happy Kiss Day.
- Sending a million kisses your way to make you feel warm and loved. Happy Kiss Day.
- A kiss is the most beautiful expression of love and I would share this expression with you. Happy Kiss Day.