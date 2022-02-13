Multinational companies’ stores forcibly shut over Kashmir tweet

Gujarat: Stores owned by several multinational companies have been forced to shut down by hardline Hindu groups in Gujarat after their Pakistan-based subsidiaries posted messages on social media in support of Kashmir.

The companies posted messages on social media on February 5 to coincide with Pakistan’s Kashmir Solidarity Day, held annually to commemorate the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination, causing anger among social media users in India.

Dozens of stores and showrooms belonging to Pizza Hut, KFC and South Korean car giants – Hyundai and KIA – were shut in the western Indian state by members of Hindu supremacist groups – the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP or World Hindu Council) – linked to Prime Minister Modi’s governing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).