Habishyali Passes Away At Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: A Habishyali died on the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Puri after having a darshan of deities today during the auspicious Kartik month.

The deceased has been identified as Fakir Dhalua from Nayagarh district.

Reports said that the 73-year-old woman was sitting at the Nilachal garden on the campus of Srimandir after having darshan of Lord Jagannath in the morning. Her health condition suddenly deteriorated following which she was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where she was declared dead.