Govt Is Already Providing Direct Income Support To Farmers: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar informed on Friday that the Government is already providing direct income support to farmers through a central Sector Scheme which is being implemented since 1st December 2018.

In his written reply at Rajya Sabha, Tomar said, “MSP operations to ensure the remunerative price of crops to farmers is continuing. In addition, the Union Government is already providing direct income support to farmers through a central Sector Scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana which is being implemented since 1st December 2018.”

“The scheme aims at providing financial assistance to landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs,” he said.

“Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs. 6000/- per year is transferred in three 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- directly into the bank accounts of the farmers. Under the Scheme, an amount of more than Rs. 1.37 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of approximately 11.08 crore eligible beneficiaries till now,” he added.