Union Sports Minister Watches Olympics Opening Ceremony With Sporting Legends; Interacts With Gopichand, Hima Das

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, joined by eminent sportspersons, including Olympic bronze medallists Karnam Malleswari and Yogeshwar Dutt, wished Team India the very best as the 32nd Summer Olympics got under way with the Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The Union Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, were in the company of Olympian Akhil Kumar and a host of young shooters and swimmers, who have the potential to compete in the 2024 Games in Paris, at the iconic Maj. Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. Thakur also interacted with Chief National Badminton Coach, Pullela Gopichand and sprinter Asian Games gold medallist Hima Das.

With an effort to cheer the Indian contingent several dignitaries and athletes joined the programme virtually. Ministers of Sports, Mrs. Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Madhya Pradesh), hockey Olympian Sandeep Singh (Haryana) and Tushar Kanti Behra (Odisha), joined from various parts of the country to support the Indian contingent.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, “India’s road to Tokyo Olympics has been a journey filled with tests and triumphs, both for athletes and organisers, in so many ways, quite like the Olympic games themselves!”

Thakur added, “We have put sportspersons and their interests at the centre of policy planning with a forward looking vision. In the last seven years we have revamped and expanded India’s sports infrastructure. Today talent emerging from small towns is being noticed and nurtured, by providing the best facilities and professional training to compete at the highest level. We’ve also brought a fresh outlook towards building a sports culture in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the past few years, the groundwork has been laid down to ensure India becomes a sporting powerhouse.

“The wishes of 130 crore Indians will inspire the 127 Olympic athletes who will showcase their best on the grandest stage in sport. It is a moment of great pride as we cheer for the Indian contingent in the Olympic Games in Tokyo today.”

Nishith Pramanik added that the athletes would perform their best to ensure the country’s flag stays aloft in Tokyo. “I am very excited that the Olympics is starting and our blessings are with the athletes. They will be ensuring our country’s flag remains aloft at the games,” Pramanik said.

With 127 athletes in 18 disciplines in Tokyo, India has sent its largest contingent to an Olympic Games, better than the 117 in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. India’s campaign got under way earlier on Friday with the ranking rounds in women’s and men’s Archery.

Tusharkanti Behera – We have tried to groom the athletes from Bhubaneshwar in the best possible way. From creating infrastructure and providing quality coaching, we have tried to do our utmost.

Yogeshwar Dutt – I wish a new history is created this time around. I believe we can win a lot of medals from Tokyo. Reaching the Olympics is a big thing in itself and being in pressure situations has kind of help them. You can perform to your best abilities in pressure situations. Lots of Indians have their blessings for our contingent.

Karnam Malleswari – It’s great to see the hard work of our players to reach the Olympics. This reminds me of my journey at the Sydney Olympics. An Olympian goes through a big journey and it is very much required to give them the proper support.

P Gopichand – The sports ecosystem in the country has grown manifold over the years. Prime Minister Modi has mentioned about sports so many times and there is a lot of talking happening around sports now. This has been a big transformation. Our kids have a lot of potential and this is a matter of pride for us.