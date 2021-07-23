Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex To Reopen For Public From August 1

New Delhi: Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which has been closed since April 14, 2021, due to COVID-19, will re-open from August 1, 2021, for the public.

Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs, and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days a week (Tuesday to Sunday) except on Gazetted Holidays in four pre-booked time slots – 0930 – 1100 hrs, 1130 – 1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs, and 1530 – 1700 hrs with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.