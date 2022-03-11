Govt Invites Applications From Drone Industry For Production Linked Incentive

New Delhi: The Government has invited applications from the drone industry for Production Linked Incentive (PLI). PLI scheme was notified on 30th September 2021.

The total incentive is INR 120 crore spread over three financial years, which is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY 2020-21.

The PLI rate is 20% of the value addition, one of the highest among PLI schemes. The value addition shall be calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components. PLI rate has been kept constant at 20% for all three years, exceptional treatment for drones

As per the scheme, the Minimum value addition norm is at 40% of net sales for drones and drone components instead of 50%, exceptional treatment for drones. The eligibility norm for MSME and startups is at nominal levels.

Coverage of the scheme includes developers of drone-related software also. PLI for a manufacturer shall be capped at 25% of the total annual outlay. This will allow widening the number of beneficiaries.In case a manufacturer fails to meet the threshold for the eligible value addition for a particular financial year, she will be allowed to claim the lost incentive in the subsequent year if she makes up the shortfall in the subsequent year.

The application form is of one page only, along with the certificate from the head of the organisation and the statutory auditor. More than one company within a Group of Companies may file separate applications under this PLI scheme and the same shall be evaluated independently.

However, the total PLI payable to such applicants shall be capped at 25% of the total financial outlay under this PLI scheme. The deadline for submission of the application form is 2359 hours on 31st March 2022.

Government order for PLI application is at https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/Application_for_PLI_scheme_for_drones_and_drone_components.pdf.

PLI application form is at – https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/application-pli-scheme

The Central Government has undertaken a series of measures to promote India’s upcoming drone industry, such as: