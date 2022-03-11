Follow These Golden Rules To Make Your Perfume Last Longer

New Delhi: Wearing your favourite fragrance can certainly help, but you may have noticed that many perfumes wear off by lunchtime. It’s all about knowing where and how to apply fragrance, and how to store it so it retains its quality. Read on for easy and simple scent changes that will enhance the power of your perfume from day tonight.

Apply right after your shower.

Starting with proper application helps ensure your fragrance lasts all day. For best results, apply your perfume right after you shower and dry off.

Make sure skin is moisturized before application.

Applying unscented lotion before you spritz on your perfume will moisturize your skin and lock in your fragrance better.

Spray or dab onto bare skin.

Keep fabric and clothing from obstructing your fragrance. The perfume smells best and lasts the longest when able to meld with the natural oils of your body.

Apply to your pulse points.

Fragrance reacts to heat, and applying it to your pulse points can help release scent throughout the day. Try spritzing the nape of your neck, insides of your elbows, wrists, or the back of your knees.

Don’t Rub Your Wrists Together

Spritzing and rubbing your wrists together feels like second nature, but Spinnato says it’s bad news for your fragrance. (Don’t worry; we’ve been doing it wrong, too.) The “smashing” action not only diminishes the quality of your fragrance notes, but can disrupt the overall fragrance profile.

Spray fragrance onto your hairbrush and brush through your hair.

If you want some extra scent in your hair, you can spray it on your brush and run it through dry hair. Don’t spritz directly onto your hair, as the alcohol in many perfumes can cause damage.