CBSE Releases Its Term 2 Date Sheet, Check Details Here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Board exam term two schedules.

The term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022.

As per the decision, the exam timings will be 10:30 am and won’t be conducted in two shifts.

CBSE Class 10 term I examinations were held at numerous exam centres around the country from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were held at various exam centres from December 1 to December 22, 2021.