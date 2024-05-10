Inter-Services Organisations Act To Be Enforced With Effect From May 10

New Delhi: The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act has been notified through a Gazette Notification to be enforced with effect from May 10, 2024.

To bolster effective command, control and efficient functioning of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs), the bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023. The Bill received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023.

The Act empowers Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of ISOs to exercise control over Service personnel, serving under them, for effective maintenance of discipline and administration, without disturbing the unique service conditions of each Service.

With the notification, the Act will empower the Heads of ISOs and pave the way for expeditious disposal of cases, avoid multiple proceedings and will be a step towards greater integration & jointness among the Armed Forces personnel.