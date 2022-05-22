Govt Asks ASI To Conduct Excavation Of Qutub Minar Complex

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture has instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct the excavation and iconography of idols at Qutub Minar.

The Ministry of Culture has also asked the ASI to submit its excavation report.

The Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, took the decisions during a site visit with officials on Saturday, May 21.

Govind Mohan visited the site with three historians, four ASI officers and researchers. The ASI officials informed the secretary that the excavation work at Qutub Minar complex had not been done since 1991.

Apart from Qutub Minar, excavation will also take place at Lalkot Fort and Anangtal in Mehrauli.