All 10 Bodies Recovered After Rescue Operations At Collapsed Jammu Tunnel 

Jammu: As many as 10 dead bodies have been recovered after a 36-hour long rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said.

Reportedly, workers were buried under debris following a massive landslide after an under-construction tunnel cave-in at Khoni Nallah along the Srinagar- Jammu highway.

The workers were carrying out open excavation at the tunnel opening on late Thursday evening when massive rocks came crashing. Five victims are from West Bengal, two from Nepal, one from Assam, and two from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rescue operations resumed today after they halted on Friday evening when a huge landslide hit the rescue site.