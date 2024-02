Government To Appoint Member Of 16th Finance Commission In Lieu Of Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

New Delhi: Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, Executive Director, Artha Global was appointed as a Member of the 16th Finance Commission vide notification dated 31.01.2024.

Dr. Rajadhyaksha has expressed his inability to take up this responsibility due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

Action will be taken to appoint a Member of the 16th Commission instead of Dr. Rajadhyaksha.