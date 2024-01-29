Government Declares ‘Students Islamic Movement Of India (SIMI)’ As An ‘Unlawful Association’

New Delhi: The Government has, today, declared the ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The last ban on SIMI was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), dated the 31st January 2019.

SIMI is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.