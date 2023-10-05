Google Doodle celebrates cricket World Cup 2023 opening day

New Delhi: Google on Thursday celebrated the beginning of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Cup 2023, which will open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2pm, with an animated doodle.

The doodle showcases two ducks running between the wickets in the presence of audiences in the background. Once the user clicks on the doodle on the Google homepage, he/she will be redirected to the full schedule of the whole tournament.

The description noted, “45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be participating.”

Meanwhile, only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad. The tournament will be played all across India, at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.

Description added, “Today marks the inaugural match of the tournament, featuring a showdown between the defending champions from 2019, England, and the runners-up, New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.