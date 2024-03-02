Glamour, Laughter Collide As Nora Fatehi Joins Cast Of ‘Madgaon Express’!

Get Ready for Laughs and Thrills as Nora Fatehi enters the world of Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express with elegance, style and humour! The makers have unveiled a video filled with glamour and hilarity to introduce her, along with a brand new poster of the film. The video showcases Nora in a glamorous look, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment. Coupled with the fresh poster reveal, fans are buzzing with anticipation

to watch Nora’s comic timing which will bring a whole new dimension to the film that marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

From the makers of beloved hits like Fukrey, Rock On and Don, Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Get ready to embark on a journey like never before as Nora Fatehi joins the stellar cast of Madgaon Express. Stay tuned for more surprises and the trailer release on March 5th, and mark your calendars for the film’s theatrical debut on March 22, 2024.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

