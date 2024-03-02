CUO Featured In UGC Avenues Of Excellence

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha, Koraput was featured in an episode of Avenues of Excellence TV series aired on 2nd March 2024 on DD National.

The Avenues of Excellence is an initiative by UGC which is a part of the ’ Study in India Portal’ under which every week an episode is aired featuring a Higher Education Institution. The series is produced by TALIEM, New Delhi.

The episode on CUO focused on its campus, departments, labs, library and buildings. The future academic vision of the University was explained by Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, CUO in his byte in the video. Prof N C Panda, Registrar described the infrastructure expansion plans of CUO.

The programme was aired on DD National, India’s national television channel. The coordination of this programme was carried out by the students of Dep’t of Journalism & Mass Communication.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer