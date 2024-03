New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today. The polls will be held in 7 phases, beginning from April 19 and ending on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4. No simultaneous polls will be held, he said. The assembly polls for Andhra Pradesh will be on May 13, Sikkim on April 19, Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, and Odisha will be held on May 13.

In a press conference today, the Election Commission said it is working towards combating the 4Ms (muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations) that hinder the path to free and fair elections.

The Election Commission of India made the announcement in a news conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nearly 970 million people are eligible to vote, according to the poll panel’s data, making the election the largest democratic exercise in the world.