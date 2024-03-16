Ex-IAS Navneet Kumar Sehgal, The New Prasar Bharati Chairman

New Delhi: After a long four-year gap Prasar Bharati got its Chairman as Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired IAS officer. He takes over the charge from A Surya Prakash, who retired in February 2020 after turning 70, the upper age limit for the post.

“The President, on the recommendation of the selection committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd) as the chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier,” the order by the ministry of information and broadcasting dated 15 March said.

The three-member panel selection committee, on Friday, was headed by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Other members were Press Council of India chairperson retired Justice Ranjana Desai and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.