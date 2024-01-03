Gautam Adani says ‘Satyameva Jayate’ after Supreme Court verdict

New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Adani-Hindenburg case and said truth has prevailed.

“I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue,” Adani wrote after a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra rejected the SIT probe into the allegations against the group and said SEBI will continue its probe. In its judgment, the Supreme Court said reliance on newspaper reports and third-party organisations to question the statutory regulator (SEBI) does not inspire confidence. They can be treated as inputs but no conclusive evidence, the Supreme Court said adding that there is no ground to claim that SEBI has been lackadaisical in its probe.

The Supreme Court while delivering its verdict said there is no ground to transfer the case from SEBI to a SIT as SEBI has completed the probe in 20 out of 22 cases. As the apex court ordered SEBI to complete its investigations within three months, it said there is no ground to say that SEBI has been lackadaisical.