Supreme Court issues notice to Lok Sabha secretary general on Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Lok Sabha secretary general over Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s petition against her expulsion from the House last month. The court has asked the official to file a reply within three weeks.

The court, however, refused to allow her to participate in Lok Sabha’s proceedings.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the ethics panel found her guilty of sharing her parliamentary login details with businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.

The former MP had said she shared her login credentials with the businessman to have his staff type out her queries on the Lok Sabha portal. She had denied any exchange of bribes between the two.

Days after being ousted from the House, Moitra had moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion.

In her first reaction to her expulsion last month, Mahua Moitra had said the ethics panel didn’t have the power to expel her and there wasn’t a shred of evidence of her accepting cash from Hiranandani. She had also pointed out that she wasn’t allowed by the panel to cross-examine Hiranandani and her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is the original complainant.

Darshan Hiranandani had written an affidavit to the panel claiming Moitra has accepted gifts from him in return for allowing him to post questions on the Adani Group in the Parliament.

After her expulsion, Moitra had vowed to keep fighting the BJP.