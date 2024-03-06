Ganjam Revenue Inspector, Another In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested Pramod Kumar Behera, R.I. (Revenue Inspector) of JN Prasad Circle of Jaganath Prasad Tahasil in Ganjam district, along with Bidyadhar Pradhan, a private person, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs Rs 5,000 from a complainant for demarcation of a plot recorded in the name of the latter’s grandfather. The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the accused.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations of Behera from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

A case has been registered against Behera and Pradhan this connection under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.