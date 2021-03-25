Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Summoned By Mumbai Court In Defamation Case

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Alia Bhatt have been summoned by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate here in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by Babu Rawji Shah, one of the four children adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son has claimed that the film has shown his family in a wrong way and it is also factually incorrect. He has also filed a petition in this regard. The Mumbai Court has now summoned actress Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer-journalist Hussain Zaidi and asked them to be present in the court on May 21, 2021. In the film, Alia is playing the role of a brothel owner and a matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has already released and it is getting great reviews from fans. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has been in legal trouble ever since the makers have released the first poster of the film.

The biographical crime drama has been co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali himself. The film is slated to release on July 30.