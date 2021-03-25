Malkangiri: School Teacher Ends Life, Suicide Note Recovered

Malkangiri: A school teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at MV 70 under Padiya block in Malkangiri district. Besides, a suicide note was also recovered by the cops.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Nath Sana from the same village.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body hanging from the tree and alerted his family members about the matter.

On being informed, the family member reached the spot. Following this, the deceased’s elder brother lodged a written complaint with the local police station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (28/21) and hand over the body to family members after post-mortem.

According to the suicide note, a car was bought by Ravindra’s relative (brother’s brother-in-law) under Ravindra’s name. Consequently, the installments were deducted from his salary as the accused did not pay the installments.

Despite enquiring for several times, the accused and his family members did not respond to Ravindra. It is being suspected that Ravindra took the extreme step over the same reasons.