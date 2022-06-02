Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Not Cooperating In Investigation: Report

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being interrogated by Delhi Police’s special cell in connection with the brutal killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, is not cooperating with the police in the investigation, said reports.

During interrogation, Lawrence said he had nothing to do with Moose Wala’s murder. He also dissociated himself from Canada-based Goldy Brar’s social media post where Goldy claimed responsibility for the murder.

The Punjab Police have reconstituted the special investigation team to expedite the investigation.

Punjab’s senior superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads like the route the criminals took, from where they came, how they conducted a recce and his they escaped.

Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking necessary security as he apprehended a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.