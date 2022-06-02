South African Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi Ahead Of T20 Series

New Delhi: A formidable South African cricket team arrived in Delhi ahead of India vs South Africa T20 series starting from June 9.

K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.