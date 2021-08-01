Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat Launches New Lenses
New Delhi: Snapchat has introduced a set of new lenses or filters to celebrate Friendship Day 2021. The exciting new lenses will allow users to share virtual hugs, fun moments, and other expressions with their friends on the platform.
Here’s how you can access these new lenses:
- Open the Snapchat application and switch to the rear camera.
- Tap on the screen and point it to one of the codes. The camera should do a scan. It will reflect that a new Lens has been found and unlocked for 24 hours or 48 hours depending on the filter.
- Now interact with the Lense and try it out ahead of Friendship Day.