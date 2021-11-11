Fresh Low Pressure; Odisha Likely To Receive Rainfall Till Nov 16

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might witness rainfall till November 16, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

According to the IMD, fresh Low Pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood by November 13 and it is likely to move west-north-westwards and become more marked during subsequent 48 hours.

The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwest-wards and lay centered over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal about 130 km east-southeast of Chennai and 150 km east-northeast of Puducherry. It is very likely to continue to move west-northwest-wards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai during evening hours today, it added.

Although no warning has been issued for Odisha, several places of the State may receive light to moderate rainfall.

The MeT forecast light to moderate rain for a few places over the districts of Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and one or two places over the district of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Puri between November 11 afternoon and November 12 morning.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the district of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Kendrapara ,Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Khordha during November 12 till November 13.

Moderate rainfall is in forecast for several places over the districts of south and coastal Odisha till November 16, 2021.