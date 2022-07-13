Free COVID Booster Doses To Be Given To All Above 18 Years Of Age From July 15

New Delhi: With the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are to be administered at government vaccination centres to individuals aged between 18 and 59 starting from July 15.

This was informed by the Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday. The beneficiaries will be given the booster dose under a 75-day special drive, which will be held as part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Aimed at accelerating the uptake of COVID precaution doses, the booster shots will be administered for free at government vaccination centres. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” the Union minister said.

The official further added that less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, he added.