Hollywood star Ryan Gosling to not enter Marvel as Nova!

New York: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling’s name was brought up as a possible strong contender to play Marvel’s Nova, who is said to be getting a live-action movie.

However, the actor has apparently shut down the speculation. In an interview with ‘Happy Sad Confused’ host Josh Horowitz, the 41-year-old actor ruled out the possibility of him playing the member of the Nova Corps, though he revealed his interest in playing another superhero, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren’t true,” Horowitz shared on Twitter.

“BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

Rumours emerged earlier this week that Marvel Studio is developing a Nova project, though details were scarce.

Gosling is currently busy filming ‘Barbie’, a live-action adaptation of the Mattel toy line. The ‘Blade Runner 2049’ star portrays Ken in the film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig based on a screenplay written by herself and Noah Baumbach.

He stars opposite Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character.