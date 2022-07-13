45 Hand Guns Seized From Indian Couple At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The Customs Department has recovered 45 hand guns from an Indian couple at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The arrested couple has been identified as Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur. Both residents of Gurgaon in Haryana, the couple arrived at the IGI airport from Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam by flight no. VJ 895.

Reportedly, the accused persons are under custody, and the senior officials have revealed that the husband-wife duo admitted that they previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh.

While the guns have been sent for ballistics test, the NSG (National Security Guard, the country’s elite counter-terrorism unit) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional and can be used.